1/1
Elizabeth Lively
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Lively Elizabeth Erna Lively, 93, of Carbondale, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Carbondale Manor Court. Elizabeth was born January 12, 1927 in Denver, CO to Charles and Mildred J. Benson Foreman. She married William McKenney Lively; he preceded her in death on June 28, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Elizabeth is survived by her loving family, including her three children, Richard Lively (Grace) Grand Tower, IL, William C. (Chuck) Lively of Ava, IL, Leslie Janene Ballard of Swansea, IL; 12 grandchildren, Leslie Finchen (Joe), Michelle Johanson, Susan M. Lively (James Eames), Mary E. Lively, Lisa Kowalis (Keith O'Loughlin), Nicole (Nicky) McCullough (Jay), Crystal Osman, Marsha K. Lively (Jillian), James Lively (Victoria), Rebecca Snyders, Julie Bynum (Forrest), and Jennifer Loufek (Michael); 21 great-grandchildren, Joseph R. Finchen, Jr., Michaela Wickline, Ava Rose Zarindast, Lauren Lively-Kowalis, Allyssa Kowalis, Ethan and Caden McCullough, Gracie and Lucy McCullough, Christopher Lively, Paige Cooling (Zain Miles), Jaxon Wolfe, Morgan Wolfe and Colton Walls, Audrie Lively, Jareck Jackson and Jeremiah Zawodniak, Allison Snyders and Gabriella Cooper, Kayleigh Ballard, and Dirk Merrifield; and one great-granddaughter, Elena Jones-Lively. Elizabeth worked and retired as a clerk for ASFCOM in St. Louis. She enjoyed flower gardening and traveling. She often vacationed to Branson, MO to see her favorite entertainer, Daniel O'Donnellperform. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Service: Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St Louis. MO. Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved