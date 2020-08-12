Elizabeth Lively Elizabeth Erna Lively, 93, of Carbondale, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Carbondale Manor Court. Elizabeth was born January 12, 1927 in Denver, CO to Charles and Mildred J. Benson Foreman. She married William McKenney Lively; he preceded her in death on June 28, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Elizabeth is survived by her loving family, including her three children, Richard Lively (Grace) Grand Tower, IL, William C. (Chuck) Lively of Ava, IL, Leslie Janene Ballard of Swansea, IL; 12 grandchildren, Leslie Finchen (Joe), Michelle Johanson, Susan M. Lively (James Eames), Mary E. Lively, Lisa Kowalis (Keith O'Loughlin), Nicole (Nicky) McCullough (Jay), Crystal Osman, Marsha K. Lively (Jillian), James Lively (Victoria), Rebecca Snyders, Julie Bynum (Forrest), and Jennifer Loufek (Michael); 21 great-grandchildren, Joseph R. Finchen, Jr., Michaela Wickline, Ava Rose Zarindast, Lauren Lively-Kowalis, Allyssa Kowalis, Ethan and Caden McCullough, Gracie and Lucy McCullough, Christopher Lively, Paige Cooling (Zain Miles), Jaxon Wolfe, Morgan Wolfe and Colton Walls, Audrie Lively, Jareck Jackson and Jeremiah Zawodniak, Allison Snyders and Gabriella Cooper, Kayleigh Ballard, and Dirk Merrifield; and one great-granddaughter, Elena Jones-Lively. Elizabeth worked and retired as a clerk for ASFCOM in St. Louis. She enjoyed flower gardening and traveling. She often vacationed to Branson, MO to see her favorite entertainer, Daniel O'Donnellperform. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Service: Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St Louis. MO. Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.