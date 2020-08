Or Copy this URL to Share

MAERZ- Elizabeth T. "Betty" Maerz, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.



