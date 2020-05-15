Elizabeth Mathes Elizabeth M. "Liz" Mathes, nee Sweet, 91, of Waterloo, Illinois, died May 14, 2020, in Alton, IL. She was born November 29, 1928, in E. St. Louis, IL. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Shelby D. Mathes Jr.; grandson Kirk Osterhage; daughter-in-law Margaret "Shelly" Mathes; parents George Edward and Barbara Elizabeth Sweet nee Havel; sister Jeanette Sweet; brother George A. Sweet. Elizabeth and her husband started the family business, Shelby's Service in E St Louis in the 50's and it continues to serve the community now in the 3rd generation of family ownership. She was the bookkeeper, parts runner and tow truck driver for many years until she stayed home to raise her family. Many claimed she had a lead foot. She was an avid gardener, accordian player, home crafter, and Sunday School teacher for many years. She is survived by a daughter, Sandy Reinhold of Waterloo, two sons, Shelby R ( Nancy) Mathes Sr, and Rodney (Melanie) Mathes of Alton.. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, an aunt, and lots of cousins. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Parkinsons Association. Service: Private services will be held at Quernheim Funeral Home. Quernheim Funeral Home



