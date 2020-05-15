Elizabeth Mathes
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Mathes Elizabeth M. "Liz" Mathes, nee Sweet, 91, of Waterloo, Illinois, died May 14, 2020, in Alton, IL. She was born November 29, 1928, in E. St. Louis, IL. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Shelby D. Mathes Jr.; grandson Kirk Osterhage; daughter-in-law Margaret "Shelly" Mathes; parents George Edward and Barbara Elizabeth Sweet nee Havel; sister Jeanette Sweet; brother George A. Sweet. Elizabeth and her husband started the family business, Shelby's Service in E St Louis in the 50's and it continues to serve the community now in the 3rd generation of family ownership. She was the bookkeeper, parts runner and tow truck driver for many years until she stayed home to raise her family. Many claimed she had a lead foot. She was an avid gardener, accordian player, home crafter, and Sunday School teacher for many years. She is survived by a daughter, Sandy Reinhold of Waterloo, two sons, Shelby R ( Nancy) Mathes Sr, and Rodney (Melanie) Mathes of Alton.. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, an aunt, and lots of cousins. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Parkinsons Association. Service: Private services will be held at Quernheim Funeral Home. Quernheim Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved