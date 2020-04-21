Elizabeth Meyer Elizabeth Ann Meyer, nee Miller, 82, of Belleville, IL, born February 19, 1938, in Belleville, IL, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Also known as Grandma Libby, Elizabeth was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. As a stay at home mom for many years, she raised three children with Wendell, her husband of 62 years. She held a variety of jobs over the years such as: a cafeteria server at Roosevelt Elementary School, office worker at Belleville Shoe and a sales associate at Famous Barr/Macy's for over 17 years. Elizabeth was a kind and loyal friend who took pleasure in going to water aerobics at the Y as well as playing cards at Westhaven Pool every summer. She enjoyed working side by side with Wendell at the craft shows and their store, Meyer's Woodcraft. They had exciting adventures traveling cross-country together with Wendell as the driver and Elizabeth as the navigator. Her favorite place to go was the beach where she delighted in the warmth of the sun, the ocean breeze and laughter with her friends and family. Elizabeth was a woman who cared about creating an inviting and loving home for her family and friends. She valued independence and education, encouraging their children to "get a college degree". Mark, Sandy, and Lisa made her proud when they graduated from college as well as all seven grandchildren, something she was never able to do. Her love of dogs and cats was instilled into her children and grandchildren. No family/friend gathering was complete without her broccoli rice casserole loved by so many. All her family are wondering what Alice, her mother, has said to her when she arrived in Heaven without her famous dish in hand. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Alice, nee Frary, Miller. Surviving are her husband, Wendell A. Meyer, whom she married on June 15, 1957; a son, Mark (Boonlak Gairat) Meyer of Belleville, IL; two daughters, Sandra (Kevin) Richter of Belleville, IL, and Rev. Lisa (Frank) Vineyard of Roanoke, IL; seven grandchildren, Lindsee (Ben) Welle, Mackenzie Meyer, Madison Meyer, Kyle (Tessa) Richter, Chad Richter, Kimberly (Ryan) Holsapple, and Bryce Richter; and two great-grandchildren, Rhett and Willa Richter. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: A private funeral services was held for the family. A celebration of life will be held in the future.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020.