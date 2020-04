Or Copy this URL to Share

RAHE - Elizabeth B. "Belle"Rahe, nee Bustamante, 86, of Columbia, IL, past away in her sleep, April 26, 2020, in Belleville, IL. She was born February 18, 1934, in Miami, AZ. Arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home - Waterloo. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store