|
|
Elizabeth Ruhmann Elizabeth A. Ruhmann, age 80 of Livingston, IL passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her residence in Livingston, IL. She was born on Thursday, February 23, 1939 in Moore Park, MI. She was the daughter of Robert W. Sr. and Jessie L. (Jackson) Coombs. She was married to John G. Ruhmann on May 4, 1981 in Smithton, IL. Liz was a Homemaker and a Life Member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Liz is survived by her Husband: John G. Ruhmann of Livingston, IL; Her 3 Children, Son: Fred W. Otto; Daughter: Freda W. Osborne; and Son: Ferlin W. Otto (Mandie). 8 Grandchildren: Ryan Otto, Ashley Otto, Robert Otto, Elizabeth Nicole Clark (Jared), Travis Osborne, Taylor Osborne, Corey Otto (Jackie), and Aazia Otto. 7 Great Grandchildren: Aaron, Charley, Leigni, Matildaa, Tucker, Clark, and Mackenzie. 2 Brothers: Grant W. Coombs, Walter W. Coombs II. (Joann). 1 Sister: Gloria Joanne Barkovich (Lewis). Sisters-in-law: Sandy Coombs and Anne Coombs. Brother-in-law: Carleton Irving. Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Brothers: Robert W. Coombs Jr., Clarence W. Coombs, David W. Coombs, Vern W. Coombs, and Jerry W. Coombs. Sisters: Estella M. Coombs and Jessie Ellen Irving. It was Liz's wishes and that of her husband John that her body be donated for anatomical study. The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Elizabeth Ruhmann and her Family. Service: A Private Memorial Service and Interment of her cremains in Saint Augustine Catholic Cemetery near Hecker, IL will take place at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019