Elizabeth Snyder
1929 - 2020
Millstadt, Illinois - Elizabeth Opal Snyder, nee Allen, 91, of Millstadt, Illinois born July 3, 1929 passed away, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
On Wednesday, Heaven's gates opened and Betty was reunited with her husband, son, daughter, parents and all family who passed before her. Heaven's gates have now closed and Betty is home in the presence and glory of God.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Services will be held at 12 noon, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
OCT
19
Service
12:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
