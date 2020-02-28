|
|
Ellanora Zysk Ellanora M. "Nora" Zysk, nee Schroen, age 98, was born January 22, 1922, in East St. Louis, Illinois and died on February 26, 2020 at Memorial West Hospital. Ellanora worked as an Executive Secretary for Monsanto in April, 1950, and retired in December, 1982. She was a member of Belleville 0370 Auxiliary Club. Ellanora converted to Catholicism in 1992 and enjoyed attending services at Our Lady of Assumption, which is now Holy Trinity Catholic Church. For over 35 years, Ellanora and her husband enjoyed preparing the annual Christmas meal for their families and would invite the Marianist Brothers to the holiday dinners. Everyone enjoyed the delicious meal. She loved spending time with her family and had many wonderful lifelong friends. She enjoyed dancing, watching old movies, and even playing slot machines at the casinos every now and then. Ellanora loved to play her organ and in her spare time would write beautiful poetry. Preceded in death was her beloved husband of 50 years, Emil P. Zysk, who passed away on May 9, 2006. They married on June 25, 1956, almost 50 years. Hopefully now they are dancing with each other in heaven and are happily reunited with the Lord. Ellanora is also preceded in death by her parents, William and Emma Schroen, nee Hauptfleisch; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Harry (Lillian) Schroen and William (Evelyn) Schroen; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie (Gale) Dishman, and Bernice (Dwain) Dunnigan; and her nephew, Jim Dunnigan. Ellanora is survived by her nieces and nephews, David (Marilyn) Schmitt, Ruthann Schmitt, Paul (Marianne) Schmitt, Joseph (Anita) Schmitt, Maryann (Robert) Totsch-Hopwood, David (Cheryl) Totsch, Patricia (Ivan) Tepen, Robert (Beth) Totsch and Harry (Diane) Dunnigan. Ellanora also is survived by many loving great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. A special "Thank You" to her friends, her neighbor, home caregivers, homebound nurse, hospice nurses, and to her caregivers from Freeburg Care Center, all of whom she loved and treasured their friendship, support, and assistance. A special "Thank You" to her nieces and nephews who helped her in anyway. She loved receiving phone calls from family and friends. She felt very blessed when visitors came by to see her, especially her great, great nephews. She especially was very appreciative for the committed time and caregiving she received. Without everyone's assistance, she could not have stayed living in her own home at the age of 97. Memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Church or Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Ken York officiating. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020