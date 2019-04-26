Ellen Laverne Abbott Ellen Laverne Abbott, 89, of St. Libory, IL, passed away on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at her residence. Ellen was born on March 27, 1930 in Springfield, IL to George Dalpiaz and Mildred Fritz. She married Gerald Moist who preceded her in death and later married Captain Lewis Abbott who also preceded her in death in 2009. Ellen loved animals and her family more than anything. She leaves behind to cherish her precious memories her son, Brent (Andrea) Abbott; daughters, Sheryll (Bill) Coston, Rita (John)Adams, Terry Allison, Patty (Stephen) Raynes and Beverly (Terry) Knoth; brothers, Charles (Brenda) Lehman, Larry (Carlene) Lehman, David (Janet) Lehman and Stephen Lehman; sister, Denise Neal; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty- one great grand-children and two great great-grandchildren. Ellen was preceded in death by Danny and Robert Whitford, Roger Moist, Shirley Burt, Kenneth and Gerald Lehman, Norma Ausmus and Delores Little. Visitation: will be held 11am-1pm Saturday April 27, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208. Funeral: A celebratation of the life of Ellen Laverne Abbott will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home following the visitaion on Saturday.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary