BUEHLER - Ellen Buehler, nee, Allbright, 95, of DeFuniak Springs, FL, formerly of Swansea, IL died on September 14, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9-11am at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Kassly Morturay in charge of arrangements.



