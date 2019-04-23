|
|
|
ELLEN JANE EVANS- Ellen Jane Evans, 81, of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Millstadt, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 5-8 pm at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10 am at Leesman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by Leesman Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019
