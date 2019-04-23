Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Evans

Obituary Flowers

Ellen Evans Obituary
ELLEN JANE EVANS- Ellen Jane Evans, 81, of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Millstadt, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 5-8 pm at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10 am at Leesman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by Leesman Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.