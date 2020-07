CONSTANCE- Ellen L. Constance of O'Fallon, IL, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Evelyn's House in Saint Louis, MO. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 8th at 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held at Kurrus Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



