Ellen L. Constance
Ellen Constance Ellen L. Constance of O'Fallon, IL, born in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Evelyn's House in Saint Louis, MO. Ellen was a Director of Family Center Services at Children Home Aid. She had a Masters of Social Work degree from the University of Illinois' Jane Addams College of Social Work. She began her career working with foster families in the Chicago/Metro area. Ellen joined C.H.A.S.E. as an Intact worker in the Family First program has been in family social services for over 25 years. Ellen's passion for the mission and protecting our community's children has always been evident in her life's work. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carole "Lynne" Constance, and brother, Christopher E. Constance. Surviving are her father, Edward J. Constance of Belleville, IL, one brother, Jeffery (Lisa) Constance of Northville, MI, one sister, Sarah L. (Darren) Gebhart of Belleville, IL, and her dear nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 8th at 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at Kurrus Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bill Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
