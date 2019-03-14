Ellen Rae Wilson Ellen Wilson, nee Minter, 98, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Champaign, IL, born August 20, 1920, in Marion, IL, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Wilson attended St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. She was a wonderful and fun mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by all. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Everett "Ted" Wilson; her parents, Raymond and Pearl, nee Stilley, Minter; and a brother and sister-in-law, Bob (Hilda) Minter. She is survived by a daughter, Diane (P.K. IV) Johnson; a son, Doug Wilson; four grandchildren, P.K. (Kristin) Johnson, Robb (Hattie) Johnson, Kate (Sean) Keegan, and Kara (Dave) Keusenkothen; ten great-grandchildren, Preston and Kaden Johnson, Maggie and Evie Johnson, Ellie, Sean Patrick, and Connelly Keegan, and Lucy, Ben, and Will Keusenkothen; a niece, Jean Ellen (Rick) McNeill; a nephew, Ron (Jeannie) Minter; and many friends, especially Maureen (Brad), and Marsha. The family would like to thank St. Paul's Senior Community 1 North Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for the love and care Ellen received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Downtown Belleville YMCA or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Dr. Bob Swickard officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary