Elliott John Smith Elliott Smith, age 89 of Fairview Heights, Ill., passed away on February 19, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1929 in Glennonville, MO., to his parents Carroll and Laura, nee Manning, Smith. On Oct. 3, 1953 he married the love of his life Ruby "Frances" nee Cook, Smith. Their loving marriage of 63 years has been an inspiration to their children & all who knew them. Elliott served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and he retired approximately 30 years from Greyhound Bus Lines. He was a confidant, a mentor and a true supporter to his family friends and neighbors. Traveling, woodworking, gardening, tinkering and Cardinal Baseball were his passions. He was preceded in death by her wife, Ruby "Frances" Smith; 2 infant children, Stephen & Kimberly, and a son, Michael "Terry" Smith; his parents, Carroll and Laura, nee Manning, Smith; and his siblings, Louise, Glennon, Albinus, Viola, Marie, Edna Frances, Louis, Virginia and Carroll, Jr. Surviving are his children, John (Diane)Smith of St. Peters, Mo., James Smith of Fairview Heights, Ill., Carolyn (Jim) Arth of Glen Carbon, Ill., Joseph Smith of Fairview Heights, IL., & Bonny (John) Coyne of Millstadt, Ill., daughter in-law, Karen (Ed) Miller of Belleville, Ill., his grandchildren, Brian Smith, Holly (Garrett) Doerr, James (Traci) Smith, Jason Smith, Daniel Smith, Bradley (Allyson) Coyne, Nicholas Coyne, Kara (Mike) Mooney and Ryan (Nikki) Smith; and 9 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the . Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral procession will be leaving Saturday, February 23, 2019 from Kassly Mortuary at 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. James Voelker officiating. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary