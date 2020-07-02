1/
Elmer Bach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BACH- Elmer J. "E.J." Bach, Jr., age 57, of Waterloo, IL, born on February 15, 1963 in Belleville, IL, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will be in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville, IL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved