Elmer Bach

BACH- Elmer J. "E.J." Bach, Jr., age 57, of Waterloo, IL, born on February 15, 1963 in Belleville, IL, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will be in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville, IL



