Elmer A. Brockmeier Elmer Brockmeier, 82 of Mascoutah, IL born Sept. 30, 1936 in rural Okawville, IL died Wednesday March 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Elmer was raised on the family farm. After graduating from Okawville High School in 1954, he worked at Okawville Farmers Elevator, Lebanon Grain and retired from Heberer Equipment Company in Mascoutah. After retirement, he worked part time at CPS. He was an active member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah where he served on various ministries and a long time member of the Lion's Club where he gave generously of his time and talent. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen, nee Fricke, Brockmeier, brothers, Norman Brockmeier, Wilmer (Helen) Brockmeier and parents-in-law, Elmer and Alice Hoepker. Surviving are his wife, Muriel Brockmeier, nee Hoepker, of Mascoutah whom he married on Nov. 22, 1959 at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Okawville, IL. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Survivors also include his sister, Esther (Harold) Sprehe of Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Gerry (John) Carson of St. Louis, MO; brother-in-law, Chris (Walta) Hoepker of Planken, Liechtenstein; nieces and nephews, Mark (Julia) Sprehe of Springfield, IL, Dr. Janet Sprehe (Michael Fleiss) of Lutz, FL, David Barnes of San Diego, CA, Julie Barnes of Webster Groves, MO, Dr. Alexander (Meridith) Hoepker of Ithaca, NY, Dr. Nikolas Hoepker of Zurich, Switzerland; and great nieces and great nephews. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL or Mascoutah Lion's Club Eye Bank. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday March 18, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ. Funeral: Will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Okawville IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary