Elmer Campe Sr. Elmer J. Campe Sr. , 91, of Troy, IL, born Saturday, October 6, 1928 in East St. Louis, IL and passed peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Memorial East Hospital, O'Fallon, IL surrounded by his loving family. Elmer was a faithful member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #9266, Troy, IL. Elmer was also a proud member of Teamsters Local #600. He was a family man, enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Florence (nee Baker) Campe; a grandson Greg Campe; and his brother-in-law, Norman Wright. Surviving are his wife, Colleen M. (nee McCallister) Campe whom he married Feb. 26, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL; his children, Elmer "Jim" (Debra) Campe Jr. of Troy, IL, Michael (Betty Jo) Campe of Athens, AL and Diane (James) Hawkins of Highland, IL; grandchildren, Michele (John) Suess, Kristina (Brent) Dees, Jimmie (Kelli) Hawkins, Brian (Shannon) Campe and Lindsey Kelly; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Tyler and Luc Dees, Eric and Molly Suess, Mason and Tanner Hawkins, Riley, Gunner, Cooper and Jackson Campe; and his sister, Mary Ann Wright of Swansea, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church or to Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis, MO. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 9:30 am to 11 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. Funeral: Mass will be held 11 am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughery Officiating. Richeson Funeral Home Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020