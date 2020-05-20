Elmer Humphries Elmer R. Humphries, 98, of Belleville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Elmer was born on July 1, 1921 in Mascoutah, IL to the late Edward H. and Mary (Linkey) Humphries. He married his best friend, Luella Meta on May 4, 1947. To that union three children were born. They shared a beautiful life and marriage until her death. Elmer was a proud World War II Veteran who had many loves in his life. He loved to dance, play cards, listen to music, fish and hunt. He also had his own band for 33 years, which was titled the Elmer Humphries Orchestra. He was very involved in his community and was a member of several organizations. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ (Belleville). He was also a member of the Mascoutah Moose Lodge, Belleville American Legion, Belleville Musicians Union and the Senior Citizens Club of Belleville. Left behind to cherish his memories are his children. Son, Dennis Elmer Humphries; daughters, Linda Humphries and Carol (Kelvin) Drummond; and grandchildren, Crystal and Amy Drummond. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers and his wife. Memorials in Elmer's honor may be made to the American Heart Association, 10060 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX, 77504 or to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St, Belleville, IL, 62220. Service: Services for Elmer will be held privately.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 20, 2020.