Elmer Bach Jr. Elmer J. "E.J." Bach, Jr., age 57, of Waterloo, IL, born on February 15, 1963 in Belleville, IL, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. E.J. was a welder for Terra Source in Belleville, IL for 17 years. His favorite family hobby was fishing, camping and owl calling. He loved game hunting and morel mushrooming. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Bach, nee, Harmann. E.J. is survived by his wife, Tracey Lynn Bach, nee Haney; his daughters, Nicole Bach, Samantha (Bryan) Clark, Jennifer Haney (Basil Maciolek, II), Stephanie Fears and Amanda Fears; his father, Elmer Bach, Sr., of Belleville, IL; 9 grandchildren, Cheyenne, Cameron, Kane, Tiffany, Lucas, Bailey, Blake, Kayla, and Chelsea; his great-grandson, Jayden; and his brothers, Anthony "Tony" Bach (Denise Tissier) and William "Bill" Bach (Barbara Nance). E.J. is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will be in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville, IL