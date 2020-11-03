1/
Elmer Pittman
1935 - 2020
Elmer Pittman
February 12, 1935 - October 30, 2020
Troy, Illinois - Elmer H. Pittman, 85, of Troy, Ill., born February 12, 1935 in Osceola, Arkansas, passed away October 30, 2020 in O'Fallon, Ill.
Mr. Pittman retired after 30 years of service at General Motors where he was an autoworker. Prior to that he farmed and worked for Turner Dairy. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, acting as a Tank Commander and gunner. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and loved gardening and the outdoors but above all he loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Johanna D., nee Willis, Pittman who died Dec, 30, 2019; his parents, Tom and Mary, nee Reed, Pittman; two brothers, Louis Pittman and AJ Pittman; and two sisters, Elsie Rounsvall and Myrtle Rose.
Elmer is survived by two sons, Gregory (Pauline) Pittman of Maryville, Ill. and Douglas (Beverly) Pittman of Lebanon, Ill.; four grandchildren, Gregory, Zachary, Thomas, and Samantha; two great-grandchildren, Alaina and Easton; and three brothers, Travis (Louise) Pittman, Johnny (Brenda) Pittman, and Perry (Nancy) Pittman all of Drummonds, Tenn. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
Visitation: Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, Ill.
Funeral: Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 5, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, Ill. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
