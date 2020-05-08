Elmer Sterthman
Elmer "Sonny" Sterthman Elmer "Sonny" Charles Sterthman, 83, of O'Fallon, IL passed on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Sonny was born December 5, 1936 in Belleville, IL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and worked as an insurance agent for COUNTRY Financial where he became a member of their Hall of Fame. Sonny was a volunteer at the V.P. Fair for over 15 years, started and ran the Mayfest Car Shows for 25 years, and donated trophies to Cub Scout Pack 35 for the Pinewood Derby. He was a member of many organizations including the Black Knights Drum & Bugle Corps, Oldsmobile Club of America, Party Tyme Kruzers, Mercedes-Benz Club of America, Studebaker Drivers Club, and O'Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, and Life Underwriters. Mourning and grief are weird. You see someone post about a lost loved one and you say, "Wow. I can't imagine what they're feeling." And then you feel it. It's not total sadness, but rather, a mixture of sadness, regret, numbness, and even joy. In the past 48 hours we have felt all those things. We are sad that we were helpless, having to sit back and watch you slip slowly away. But we are overcome with joy that you have no pain, you can ride that bike again, pet Mr. Dozer Dog again, and give Ruth and Pest a GIANT hug for us. You were the greatest husband, dad, grandfather, and car enthusiast and we fully expect you to watch over us always and direct the cars safely into every parking spot. Sonny was preceded in death by parents, Elmer J. and Meta (nee Sevirt) Sterthman and sisters, Helen Groh, Ruth Leslie, and Laverne A. Hanft. Surviving are wife, Carol Sterthman nee Schmidt of O'Fallon, IL; children, Steven Sterthman of Blue Springs, MO and Ty (Amy) Sterthman of Smithton, IL; and grandchildren, Shelbee Sterthman, Taylor, and Kyle Klees. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association at heart.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Visitation and Memorial Service will be at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL with Rev. Dr. Phillip Silsby officiating. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions by the state and CDC, all services will be privately held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Memorial service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
May 8, 2020
Sonny: You were an excellent role model for me and other young men who became members of The Black Knights. RIP.
David Creek
Friend
May 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Sonny sold insurance to my parents for many years. He was such a nice friendly guy! He will be missed. God bless!
Jane Crabtree
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
I am in shock. Sonny was our insurance man and he just made changes for me (seems like yesterday). Please accept my sincerest condolences to his family members. He was such a nice, gentile person.
Diane Almeter
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
American Association
May 8, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. He should insurance to us while we lived in Illinois. I recently saw him in early December at my Dads funeral. God bless you all.
Helen Andersen
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
We're thinking about you and your family, Carol. This is such a big loss for you. All the things you and Sonny did for so many are greatly appreciated!
Naomi Brunner
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jo Shaffer
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
Carol, my heart goes out to you. I am so very sorry for the loss of Sonny. He was a great guy . God bless you and yours.
Char Sobkowski
Friend
May 7, 2020
Carol, I am so sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family!
Marcie Holland
Friend
