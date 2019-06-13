Services Kurrus Funeral Home 1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W Belleville , IL 62223 (618) 235-2100 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Christopher Catholic Church Radcliff , KY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Christopher Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Eloise Armour Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eloise Armour

Obituary Flowers Eloise Armour Eloise T. Armour, nee Westphal, 93, born Thursday, October 1, 1925, in Pascagoula, MS, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Liberty Village of Maryville, IL. Eloise was treasured as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her friends knew her as a true genuine Southern Belle. She was a co-owner of many businesses including Armour Realty in Hardin County, KY. She was an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff, KY until she moved out of the area. She was the former president of the Younger Women's Club in Elizabethtown, KY, volunteered at TOCO Shop and Shelter Shop in Belleville, IL, and enjoyed a lifetime of volunteering. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Armour; parents, William C. and Verna, nee VanCourt, Westphal; brother, Arsene Westphal; sisters, Bertha Lane, Verna Dufault, Marie Seiler, Betty Stewart and Barbara Larson; and grandson, Ched Hudgins. Surviving are her children, Nancy Heard of Belleville, IL, Joy Hudgins of Belleville, IL, John "Jay" (Pat) Armour Jr. of Foley, AL, and Anne (Gregory) Berger of Edwardsville, IL; her grandchildren, Justin (Hillary) Heard, Kimberly (Tony) Vrooman, Allison (Matt) Scott, William Hudgins, Jason Armour, Tara (Jason) Phillips, Andrew Berger, and Andersen Berger (Fiancee Rachel Fasnacht); step-grandchildren, Roger (Miggi) Howard; Monica Howard (John Parkerson), Beth (Garrett) Webb and Robin Howard; her brother, Joseph Westphal of Pascagoula, MS; brothers-in-law, Dick Lane of Ocean Springs, MS, Dr. Ralph Coffman of Louisville, KY; sister-in-law, Shirley Westphal of Pascagoula, MS; 12 great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the or Hospice of Southern Illinois Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am -11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff, KY. Funeral: Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church with Fr. Jeff Hopper officiating. Interment will follow at North Harden Memorial Gardens, Radcliff, KY.



