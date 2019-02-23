Home

ELROY "KILROY" MEYER- Elroy Meyer, 95, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 6 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mark Hofferber and Pastor Kale Hansen officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019
