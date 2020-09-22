Elsa Koester

KOESTER - Elsa J. Koester, 100, of Evansville, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. She was born July 30, 1920. Visitation 9-11am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Funeral service to follow at 11am. We are limited to 25 people in our building at a time. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social dist-ancing guidelines. Arrangements by Pechacek Funeral Home



