HOOPER- Elsie L. Hooper, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:14 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark King officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020