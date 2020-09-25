Elsie L. Parker SHILOH- Elsie L. Parker, 88, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her residence. Elsie was born July 9, 1932 in Mt. Vernon, IL to Walter E. and Ora Belle (Elliston) Piercy. She married Robert L. Parker on January 23, 1949. Together, they shared 71 1/2 years of marriage and built a beautiful life together. He survives and resides in Shiloh, IL. Also surviving is her daughter, Debra (Jack) Hook of Fairview Heights, IL; grandchildren, Tami (David) Wolfson, Kayla (Bob) Surrey, Joy (Jim) Siegrist and Jennifer (Ben) Adams; great-grandchildren, Mykel, James, Parker, Anyka, Nathian, Lincoln, Jonah, Emilia, Ruell, Kulani-Kai, London, Nylah, Emily, Libby, Parker Grace and Hattie; one sister, Katherine Toney; two brothers, Leroy (Doris) Piercy and Robert (Pris) Piercy; and many loving nieces and nephews. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Robert Parker; and her siblings, Louise Bruce, Vernor Piercy, Clarence Piercy and Bill Piercy. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. VISITATION: A visitation for Elsie will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL. SERVICE: A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO at later date.