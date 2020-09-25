1/1
Elsie L. Parker
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie L. Parker SHILOH- Elsie L. Parker, 88, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her residence. Elsie was born July 9, 1932 in Mt. Vernon, IL to Walter E. and Ora Belle (Elliston) Piercy. She married Robert L. Parker on January 23, 1949. Together, they shared 71 1/2 years of marriage and built a beautiful life together. He survives and resides in Shiloh, IL. Also surviving is her daughter, Debra (Jack) Hook of Fairview Heights, IL; grandchildren, Tami (David) Wolfson, Kayla (Bob) Surrey, Joy (Jim) Siegrist and Jennifer (Ben) Adams; great-grandchildren, Mykel, James, Parker, Anyka, Nathian, Lincoln, Jonah, Emilia, Ruell, Kulani-Kai, London, Nylah, Emily, Libby, Parker Grace and Hattie; one sister, Katherine Toney; two brothers, Leroy (Doris) Piercy and Robert (Pris) Piercy; and many loving nieces and nephews. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Robert Parker; and her siblings, Louise Bruce, Vernor Piercy, Clarence Piercy and Bill Piercy. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. VISITATION: A visitation for Elsie will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL. SERVICE: A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO at later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved