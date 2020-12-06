Elsie Obernuefemann
July 2, 1924 - November 28, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Elsie Obernuefemann, age 96 of Collinsville, IL, born July 2, 1924 in Sesser, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her residence.
Elsie was a 1941 Collinsville High School graduate. She retired from Statistical Tabulating Corporation as a personnel director. She was an active member of the Collinsville Senior Center, D of I, Homemakers Extension, Kahok Booster Club, and Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. Elsie served as chaplain for the Collinsville Senior Club for many years. She was an avid crafter and gardener. Elsie enjoyed dancing (especially the polka), playing pinochle and bingo, and loved to bake and cook for her family and friends. In May 2017, Elsie was awarded the "Older" American of the Year Award by Answers on Aging Network. She was a lifelong fan of Kahok basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
Elsie was a true friend to many faithfully providing caring support to those in need throughout her life. Her humor and fun-loving spirit were indicative of her optimistic outlook on life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Klinks" Obernuefmann, whom she married May 3, 1958; her parents, Roman (Petohlep) and Anna (nee Bursich) Pitol; a sister, Albina Pitol; a brother, Frank Pitol; two sisters-in-law, Patricia (nee Stanley) Pitol and Imelda (nee Oberneufemann) Gray; a brother-in-law, Arthur Obernuefemann; and a great-nephew, Joshua Roman Stucco.
She is survived by two nephews, Stanley Pitol and Scott (Christy) Pitol; a niece, Susan (nee Pitol and former spouse, Guido) Stucco; two great-nephews, Aurelio Stucco and Vittorio Stucco; and two great-nieces, Giuliana (nee Stucco) Gaffney and Michela (nee Stucco) Snowden.
A public visitation will be from 9 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required.
Private funeral service will be held. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Memorials may be made in Elsie's honor to the Collinsville Senior Center or St. Vincent DePaul Society and will be received at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com