Elva Lee Hines
1932 - 2020
Elva Lee
December 12, 1932 - October 5, 2020
Caseyville, Illinois - Elva Lee, nee Clemmons, Hines, 87, of Caseyville, Ill., died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Lebanon, Ill. She was born December 12, 1932 in Overland, Mo. and lived in Addieville, Ill. Mrs. Hines graduated from high school in Nashville, Ill., attended college at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., and went on to earn her post graduate degrees at SIUE. Elva dedicated her career to education and retired from McKendree College.
She enjoyed gardening, collecting recipes, and spending time with family. She was a caring mother and grandmother and especially looked forward to family gatherings. Elva was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, Ill. and enjoyed singing with the Music Makers. Prior to that, she was a long-time member of St. John UCC in Fairview Heights, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her spouse of 58 years, James (Jim) Hines and her parents, Eugene and Hulda, nee Wilke, Clemmons.
Elva is survived by three daughters, Cathy (Bruce) Malear, Jeanne (Mark) Gullion, and Susan (Jerry) Wobbe; six grandchildren, Amy (Jon) Schultz, Jamie (Chris) Hobbick, David Malear, Melissa (Bryce) White, Larkin (Lyndsey Egnot) Wobbe, and Tyler Wobbe; one step-grandson, Christopher (Jennifer) Gullion; eleven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Luke, and Kalib Schultz, McKenna and James Malear, Chase, Corbin, and Josie Hobbick, Christian Robinson and Hannah and Liam White; as well as many numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.
Visitation: Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Lake View
Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, Ill. 62208.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home with Pastor Katie Jo Bielke officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
