Elvis Beckner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elvis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvis Beckner Elvis H. Beckner, 87, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, June 18, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Elvis was the owner of Beckner's Radiators Service. He was a member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, nee Wilson, Beckner; son, Elvis "Butch" Beckner Jr.; parents, Kyle and Hannah, nee Smith, Beckner; sister, Jean Allen; brothers, Tony and Johnny Beckner. Surviving are his children, Linda (Don) Vandyke of Belleville, IL, Deborah (Lanny) Downard of Belleville, IL, Rhonda (Ronald) Etter of Belleville, IL, Keith B. "Wamper" Beckner of Belleville, IL; sister, Opal Wilson of Collinsville, IL; brother, John Alvin Smith of MO; grandchildren, Vicky (Mike) Hatzel, Lanny (Angie) Downard Jr., Keith Haas, Kim (Peter) Linsky; great grandchildren, Brandon Kettler, Lana Downard, Savannah Downard and Kailani Linsky Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research. Funeral: Private funeral service with Pastor Jack Kurrelmeyer officiating. Interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved