Elvis Beckner Elvis H. Beckner, 87, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, June 18, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Elvis was the owner of Beckner's Radiators Service. He was a member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, nee Wilson, Beckner; son, Elvis "Butch" Beckner Jr.; parents, Kyle and Hannah, nee Smith, Beckner; sister, Jean Allen; brothers, Tony and Johnny Beckner. Surviving are his children, Linda (Don) Vandyke of Belleville, IL, Deborah (Lanny) Downard of Belleville, IL, Rhonda (Ronald) Etter of Belleville, IL, Keith B. "Wamper" Beckner of Belleville, IL; sister, Opal Wilson of Collinsville, IL; brother, John Alvin Smith of MO; grandchildren, Vicky (Mike) Hatzel, Lanny (Angie) Downard Jr., Keith Haas, Kim (Peter) Linsky; great grandchildren, Brandon Kettler, Lana Downard, Savannah Downard and Kailani Linsky Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research. Funeral: Private funeral service with Pastor Jack Kurrelmeyer officiating. Interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.