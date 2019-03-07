Elvis L. Byrd Elvis Byrd, 89, of Fairview Heights, Illinois passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Maryville. Elvis was born April 9, 1929 in Indian Mound, Tennessee, the son of John and Minerva Byrd; they preceded him in death. He was the youngest of 12 siblings; all preceded him in death. He married Verlyan Sykes on May 14, 1949 (divorced). He later married Marilyn Higgins on June 12, 1970; she preceded him in death on August 22, 2003. He worked as a Foreman of the Granite City Steel Mill for 30 plus years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Navy assigned to the USS Valley Forge and was awarded Korean Service Metal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Unit Commendation Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal. He was a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge #877 which later merged to become the Triple Lodge #835 in Fairview Heights. He served as Master of the Granite City Masonic Lodge in 1980. Elvis was a beloved father who enjoyed time with his family, traveling throughout the United States, and always a good conversation and laughter. He is survived by his children, Philip (Cherie) Byrd Sr of Granite City, IL, Patricia (Gary) Andrews of Toney, AL, Peggy (David Sr) Edwards of Springfield, IL, and Donald (Kathy) Byrd of Granite City, IL; and step-children, Cindy Higgins of Folsom, CA and Patrick (Robyn) Higgins of O'Fallon, MO; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his stepson Michael Higgins. Visitation: In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City. Services: Will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with Pastor Rich Smallie of First Assembly of God Church, Granite City, officiating. There will be no burial or entombment services. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or to and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com



