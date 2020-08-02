Elysia Badgett Our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Elysia Amber Badgett left this world unexpectedly, at 31, on July 29, 2020. She is survived by her Mother, Sheila Badgett and John Barrale (New Athens), Father, Gerald Badgett (O'Fallon), Brother Cody (Jena) Badgett, Loving and adorable Niece, Ellie Badgett, Loving Grandparents James and Joan Burk (New Athens) and her special friend Josh. She was preceded in death by Grandparents Herbert and Tina Badgett. Elysia was an amazing and talented artist. She loved to paint and give them as gifts to her family and friends. She enjoyed a genre of music and planting and caring for her succulents' plants for which she had many. Elysia could always bring a smile to your face. She had a big heart and truly cared about people. She had many friends and always got along with everyone throughout her short life. One of her joys in life was her dog, Skruffy. She truly loved Skuffy and was saddened when Skruffy passed in June 2018. She was blessed with a loving and good family that stood by her side throughout her years. Her presence in our lives will be greatly missed. We know that she is without any pain and at peace and is now at rest in God's arms with Skruffy in her arms. When you think of Elysia, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Memorials in Elysia's honor may be made to Hope Creates.Org
or to the family. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com
. Service: A private service will be held for family at the home. A Celebration of Life will be held with family and friends at a later date.