Emanuel Browder

July 17, 1925 - October 16, 2020

Swansea, Illinois - Emanuel "Bill" Browder, born July 17, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas, passed away Friday October 16, 2020 of natural causes at Morningside of Shiloh, surrounded by his three children Patricia, Victoria and Laura.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Josephine Browder and his brothers Rudy Browder of New Mexico and Joe Browder of Texas, along with his son Eric Browder of Smithton, Illinois. His wife Sara-Lou Forgarty Browder and former wives Betty (Callie) Browder of 18 years, and Lucy (Guthrie) Browder of 25 years.

He is survived by his sister Bobbie Ruth Austin (husband Charles) of Hurst, Texas, his daughters Patrica Travis (husband Larry Travis-deceased) of Hurst, Texas, Victoria Fawcett (husband John Fawcett) of Helena, Montana, Laura Montgomery (husband Ed Montgomery) of Collinsville, Illinois and daughter-in-law Becky Browder (husband Eric Browder deceased) of Smithton, Illinois. Grandchildren: Troy Travis, Greg Travis, Ashley Travis Duwe, Lucy Montgomery, Livia Montgomery and Josie Browder. Great grandchildren Travis Duwe, Corbin Duwe, Georgie Travis, Tanner Travis and Jack Travis.

Bill Browder served in the Army Air Corp from 1942-1946 then continued his service to his country in the US Air Force from 1955-1977. He retired as a Master Sergeant from Scott Air Force Base. He then retired from the Belleville Post Office in 1997. He is a member of the Free Masons of Belleville, and attended Saint Theresa's Catholic church of Belleville, Illinois. Services will be held at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery with full military honors on October 22, 2020 at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made out to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, located at 207 Vandalia St., Collinsville, IL 62234





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store