Emery D. Fulford Emery D. Fulford, 83, of Waterloo, Illinois, died April 19, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. He was born May 29, 1935, in Russellville, AR. Emery was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church - Columbia, retired from General Motors (Financial Department), and a US Army Veteran. He is survived by nieces and nephews Linda Bilzing, Victoria (Jim) Eugea, Michael Bilzing, and Charles (Jean) Fulford; sister-in-law Barbara Fulford; great nieces and nephews; great great nieces and nephews; and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Chester S. and Mabel (nee Parker) Fulford; brother Charles Fulford; sister Pauline Bilzing; nephew Ricky Bilzing; great nephew Robbie Stewart; and great niece Stephanie Fulford. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to . Service: Visitation will be heldon Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-8pm at Quernheim Funeral Home. A second visitaton will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from Noon until the time of the service at 1pm. Rev. Dr. Stephen Krenz officiating. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
