Emil Engelman III Emil George John "John" Engelman III, 42, of Belleville, IL, born November 1, 1977, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Belleville, IL. John was a talented artist and a jack of all trades. He could build or fix anything. He loved spending time with nieces and nephews and was always there for his family when they needed him. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Erin Rene Reilly and Sarah Elizabeth Engelman, in infancy; and grandparents. Surviving are a son, Emil Mark Mers of Collinsville, IL; his parents, Emil Jr. and Paulette, nee Pass, Engelman of Belleville, IL; two sisters, Emily (Shane) Anderson of Belleville, IL, and Dana Fulton of O'Fallon, IL; numerous nieces, nephews; a great-niece; and aunts, uncles and cousins. His Journey's Just Begun by Ellen Brenneman "Don't think of him as gone away his journey's just begun, life holds so many facets this earth is only one. Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years. Think how he must be wishing that we could know today how nothing but our sadness can really pass away. And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much." Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.