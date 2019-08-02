|
EMIL LAUKO- Emil Jerry Lauko, age 84, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Visitation will be held on August 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL on August 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Interment will be held in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2019