Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Emil Lauko Emil Jerry Lauko, age 84, of Swansea, IL, born on February 7, 1935 in East St. Louis, IL died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his residence. Emil was a retired clerk for Norfolk Southern Railroad after 40 years of service. He enjoyed sports, music, the outdoors and astronomy, but his greatest love was time spent with family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ann Lauko, nee Luszowski; his parents, Paul and Emilia, Lauko, nee Kostyal; and his siblings, Mary (Emil) Polacek, Emilie (Kenneth) Chism, Ann (Don) Walker, Julia Lauko, Pauline Lauko, Katherine Lauko, Susanne (Paul) Niemaczek, Andy Lauko and Edward (Mary Etta) Lauko and 3 brothers in infancy. Emil is survived by his children, Linda (Randy) Silch of Belleville, IL, Emil Joseph (Karen) Lauko of Swansea, IL, Michael Lauko of Smithton, IL, Marsha Lauko (fiance, Kevin Schnoeker) of Swansea, IL and Stephen (Christina) Lauko of Fenton, MO; his grandchildren, Shawn and Eric Silch, Neil, Rachel and Tyler Lauko, Alex and Emilie Lauko; a great granddaughter, Bailey Lauko; his brothers, Paul Lauko Jr., and Jerry Lauko; and a sister-in-law, Edna Lauko. Memorials are preferred to St. Augustine of Canterbury Building Fund or to the . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Interment will be held in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019
