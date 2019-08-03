|
EMIL NEUBAUER- Emil Richard Neubauer, age 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away August 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019