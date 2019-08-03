Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Neubauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil Neubauer

Send Flowers
Emil Neubauer Obituary
EMIL NEUBAUER- Emil Richard Neubauer, age 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away August 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.