Emilie Chastain Emilie Delores Chastain, age 78, of Shell Knob, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 surrounded by family at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was the second oldest of her nine siblings. On February 20, 1960, she married Everett Delbert Chastain, Jr. who survives. They had six children together. Emilie graduated from East St. Louis High School.She worked as a licensed Real Estate Agent in Granite City, IL for many years. She was a Jehovah's Witness, baptized in 1974. As a member of the Kingdom Hall in Shell Knob, Missouri she enjoyed witnessing and fellowship with the members of the congregation. Emilie's favorite pastimes included being on the lake, fishing, boating. She enjoyed music and learning to play guitar and keyboard. She had a special interest for flea markets, yard sales, and her many resale booths. Most of all she loved enjoying time spent with her family, including her beloved dogs JoJo and Bear. She was born September 10, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of Lawrence and Laverne (Meller) Hubble. Surviving are her four sons and two daughters, Everett Chastain, III and his partner Tara of Granite City, Illinois; Robert Chastain and his wife Tina of Maryville, IL; Mark Chastain and his wife Holly of Shell Knob, MO; Charles Chastain and his wife Adrienne of Shell Knob, MO; Christina Lammert and her husband Steve of O'Fallon, MO; Rachel Karbarski and her husband Jason of Granite City, IL; 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers and five sisters, Larry Hubble and his wife Barbara of Belleville, IL; William Hubble and his wife April of Columbia, IL; Darlene Barringer of Barnhart, MO; Kathy Wilson of Dupo, IL, Patricia Stumpf and her husband Robert of Columbia IL; Laverne Pfluger and her husband Arnold of Columbia, IL; and Bobbie Bradley of Columbia, IL; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Doris Hubble and Mary Villarreal. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
in memory of Emilie. Services: will be held later at the Kingdom Hall in Shell Knob. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Shell Knob.