Emily Pope Emily Pope, nee Cygan, 97 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on March 25, 2020 at home, with her family at her side. She was born April 23, 1922, in East St. Louis, IL, daughter of the late Jan and Mary, nee Garwol, Cygan. She was married to the late Joseph A. Pope. They were married February 10, 1944, in St. Adalbert's Church, East St. Louis, IL. He had passed away August 23, 2005. Emily was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, as well as the Columbia Gymnastic Association Auxiliary. She had attended St. Adalbert's Catholic School (Class of 1936), and St. Theresa Academy (Class of 1940), and was a former member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. Emily was a faithful Catholic her entire life. Surviving are her four daughters, Margaret 'Margie' Pope of Columbia, IL, Virginia 'Ginny' (Jeff) Devenport of Columbia, IL, Frances (Steve) Stoltz of Columbia, IL, and Catherine 'Kate' (Gary) Mueller of Columbia, IL; daughter-in-laws, Sharon Pope of Columbia, IL; grandchildren, Elizabeth 'Beth' Pope, Jennifer (Alicia Biby) Pope, Joseph (Amanda) Pope, Lara (Jason) Griffin, Veronica Pope, Adam (Katie) Devenport, Daniel Devenport, Emily (Doug) Spitz, Trevor (Jessica) Stoltz, Christine (Mike Kolet) Mueller, Gregory Mueller, Chrissy (Keith) Immken, Mike (Katie) French, and Adrienne (Charles) Teal; great-grandchildren, Lindsay Pope, Steven Pope, Mackenzie, Aubrey, and Jackson Pope, Damion Masoner, Zeke Pope, Eric, Eiley, and Andy Immken, and Phoenix Knight; nieces & nephews; great-nieces & nephews, great-great-nieces & nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Thomas (Joyce) Pope, and Lawrence Pope; four brothers, John "Jack" (Shirley) Cygan, Joseph (Katie) Cygan, Stanley (Ann) Cygan, and Edward (Shirley Keck) Cygan; three sisters, Carolyn (Art) Wilson, Frances Cygan, and Sophie (Dalbert) Williams; brothers & sisters-in-law, Ham (Harriet) Pope, Fred (Ann) Pope, Ted (Peg) Pope, Leo (Rose)Pope, Mary Emily (Cliff) Ramsey, along with several nieces and nephews. The CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States. At this time, all services for Mrs. Pope will be private. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236, Masses, or, Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 So. Illinois St., Belleville, Il, 62220 For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020