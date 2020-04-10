|
Emily Pyeatt Emily "Mandy" Pyeatt, 44, of O'Fallon, IL, Born June 10, 1975, was called home by her Heavenly Father, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Emily was an LPN, who loved the ones she so graciously cared for, and her dedicated work, brought that same love and respect back to her. She loved life and all those that surrounded her. Preceding Emily in death, her twin granddaughters, Emma and Lilly Pyeatt of O'Fallon, IL, Maternal Grandparents, Harold (Rocky) and Betty Wells of Belleville, IL, Paternal Grandparents, Fred and Ruby Pyeatt of O'Fallon, IL. She is survived by her Parents Steven and Mary Pyeatt of Booster Rd, O'Fallon, IL, Brother, Christopher Pyeatt of O'Fallon, IL, Two Daughters, Mary Alexis Pyeatt of O'Fallon, IL., Mikayla Brady of Swansea, IL., Son, Patrick Dixon of Boston, MA, Fiancé Michael Lazatin and the "Love" of her life, her precious Grandson, Ariel Steven Pyeatt of O'Fallon, IL. and many loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. A Memorial Service honoring Emily's Life Legacy will be held at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to the: Emily Pyeatt "Go Fund Me" Page, or directly to the family.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020