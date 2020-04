CHEEK- Emma T. "Dolly" Cheek, nee Hefflinger, 90, of Evansville, IL, died April 20, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 7 PM Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. *Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, people are asked to stay in their cars as they drive by and greet the family. Interment at JB National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO

Would you like to Send Flowers