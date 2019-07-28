|
Emma Gerlitz Emma M, nee Davis Gerlitz, 83, of Fairmont City, IL, born Thursday, August 8, 1935, in Cuba, MO, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center - Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL. Emma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her God. Her favorite past time was reading her bible, listening to gospel music, watching old western movies and cooking amazing meals for her family. She was a former member of Assembly of God in Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her Husband, William Gerlitz, Jr. Father, Elbert Davis, Mother, Lassie nee Armor Dement, Step Father, Francis Dement, Brother, Billie Joe Davis Sisters, Shirlene Trout, Mary Lucas, Barbara Stephens, Great granddaughter, Olivia Blunt; Surviving are her Daughters, Deborah J (Gary Spray) Gorsuch of Granite City, IL, Tammy J. (Bill) Brown of Collinsville, IL, Pamela J. (Ronald) Gillespie of Chandler, AZ, Son, William J Gerlitz III of Fairmont City, IL, Grandchildren, Dawn (Kendall) Blunt, Allison Gorsuch Spray, Joshua (Nicole) Petty, Amber (Michael) Patrick, Alexander (Rachel) Petty, Christopher Gillespie, Daniel Gillespie, 10 Great Grandchildren, Brother, Harvey (Helen) Davis, Sisters, Arlene Holloway , Wanda Johnson, Soundra Tompkins, Irene Moore, and Phyllis Davis, all of Poplar Bluff, MO; along with Many Loving Nieces, Nephews & Cousins,. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Parent Committee for Special Education or HealthWell Foundation. Donations will be accepted at Kurrus Funeral Home. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Rev Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 28, 2019