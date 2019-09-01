Home

Emma Jean Hoffman Obituary
Emma Jean Hoffman Emma Jean Hoffman, nee Trenary, 96, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, August 5, 1923, in East St. Louis, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Emma was a retail clerk for Lerner's and Fellner's clothing store. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hoffman; parents, Earl and Josephine, nee Williams, Trenary; brothers, Earl Trenary Jr., Allen Trenary, Richard Trenary and Curtis Trenary; sister, Kathryn Vaughn. Surviving are her son, Kendall (Rhonda Nobbe) Hoffman of Belleville, IL; daughter-in-law, Eileen Hoffman of Bonita Springs, FL; grandchild, Brandon Hoffman of Las Vegas, NV; and many dear nieces and nephews; special friend, Conni Warfield; and loving pet, Oscar. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
