Emma McKee
1931 - 2020
November 21, 2020
Highland, Illinois - Emma McKee, 89, of Highland, IL died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL.
Emma was born October 2, 1931, to Joseph and Otilia (Nee Hollenkamp) Becker in Bartelso, IL. On August 28, 1956, she married Donald McKee in Highland, IL.
She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed going to dances. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Otilia Becker; husband, Don McKee; brothers, Roman, Alfred and Herb Becker.
She is survived by her children, Dale (Cheryl) McKee, Highland, IL, Gail (Dave) Kunkel, Shiloh, IL; grandchildren, Cameron McKee, Caleb McKee (significant other, Melissa Bagnell), Cierra McKee (significant other, Daryn Klein), Travis Kunkel; sisters, Adelle Rensing, St. Louis, MO, Dorothy Weber, Breese, IL; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Alzheimer's Association, c/o Meridith Funeral Home, 1223 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249.
Due to COVID-19, services are private.
Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
(618)654-2155
