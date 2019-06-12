Emma Richardson Emma June Richardson (nee Theis), 88, of Millstadt, Illinois passed away at 3:15pm on June 9, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1930 in Balcom, Illinois to Willie and Mollie (Angel) Theis. She married Lowell Richardson on September 17, 1947 and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2008. Emma is also preceded in death by her mother, father, and twelve siblings. Early in her life, Emma worked on her family farm with her fifteen brothers and sisters; later, she worked at Paddock Industries for most of her adulthood. She spent retirement caring for her grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. Emma loved to knit, sew, garden, camp, and fish. She especially loved to ride motorcycles. She spent the majority of her free time with family and friends playing cards. In her later years, she enjoyed socializing with her friends at Bradford Place. Emma is survived by her three siblings, Gilbert Theis, Marie Cupp (Theis), and Raymond Theis, her daughter, Dorothy Barton (Gary Edwards), her grandchildren Brett (Kat) Barton, Molly (Ryan) Hurley, and her two great-granddaughters Kelty and Kallum Barton, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Emma passed peacefully in Swansea, Illinois with her family and the compassionate caregivers of Bradford Place and Family Hospice by her side. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services is in charge of arrangements Service: Emma will be honored and remembered in a memorial service at Kalmer Memorial Services (8638 US Hwy #50, Lebanon, Illinois) on Thursday, June 13 from 4 pm-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Family Hospice (5110 W Main St., Belleville, Illinois). Kalmer Memorial Service

