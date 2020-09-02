1/1
Emma Sue Mebold
Emma Sue Mebold Emma Sue Mebold, nee Hayden, Mebold, 93, formerly of Belleville, born February 8, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Dover Manor Nursing Home, Georgetown, KY. Mrs. Mebold was very active in St. Henry's Parish and belonged to the Ladies of St. Henry's Club. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Amos L. "Bud" Mebold, whom she married on July 18, 1946 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, East St. Louis, IL, and who died on December 21, 2013; an infant daughter, Susan Beth Mebold; her parents, James R. and Pauline "Delia", nee King, Hayden; and nine brothers and sisters, Christine Hulen Schlatweiler, Louise Stimac, Mary Magnolia "Noni" Corbin, Dolores Molitor, Dorothy Thomas, Billie Jean "Shine" Hayden, J.L. Hayden, Wilbur Hayden, and James Hayden. Surviving are two wonderful daughters, Patricia Sue (Lew) Williams of Venice, FL, and Mary Jo (Clyde) Kuehn of Lexington, KY; a grandson, Matthew Allen (Ashley) Williams of Kalamazoo, MI; two great- grandchildren, Andrew Allen Williams, and Caroline Elizabeth Williams; as well as many nieces and nephews; cousins; and dear friends. Memorials may be made to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, Donaldson, IN, for the "Sisters in Retirement" Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Private family visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
