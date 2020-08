PALMER- Emmanuel C. Palmer, 43, of Collinsville, IL departed this life on August 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Visitation service will be at 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Miracle Deliverance Temple, 2316 Cynthia Drive, Cahokia, IL. Service will follow at 11:00 a.m.



