|
|
|
KERSHAW - Enid Elizabeth Kershaw, 89, of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Hillsboro, IL, passedaway October 20, 2019, at Hillsboro Nursing and Rehab in Hillsboro, IL. Visitation will be from 9-11am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Maryville, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11am at the church. Enid will be laid to rest next to Donald at Valley View Cemetery, Edwardville. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019