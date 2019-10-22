Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Kershaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Kershaw

Send Flowers
Enid Kershaw Obituary
KERSHAW - Enid Elizabeth Kershaw, 89, of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Hillsboro, IL, passedaway October 20, 2019, at Hillsboro Nursing and Rehab in Hillsboro, IL. Visitation will be from 9-11am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Maryville, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11am at the church. Enid will be laid to rest next to Donald at Valley View Cemetery, Edwardville. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.